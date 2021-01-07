Flag mystery prompted locals to think Nicola Sturgeon was on her way to Dundee

Dundonians have been left “perplexed” after 20 Scottish flags were put up at park railings, only to be removed some 24 hours later.

An array of Saltire flags had been installed along a section of the Arbroath Road near to the junction with Dalkeith Road at Baxter Park.

Those walking their dogs joked that they thought First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was enroute to the beauty spot.

One local took a snap of the flags on Tuesday evening shortly before 6pm.

Speaking yesterday, David Marr said he had clocked the flags whilst out walking his dog, Fern.

He added: “When I came home yesterday morning I was certain they were still there but when I came out to walk the dog just after 1pm they were gone.

“I reckon there must have been around 20 flags going right along from the Arbroath Road entrance near Dalkeith Road right back along towards the other Arbroath Road entrance.

“At first I thought it was maybe related to independence but there wasn’t any slogans on the flags.

“Then I kind of joked is the First Minister on her way to the park? The flags were all spaced out, it must have taken someone a bit of time to set it up.”

Martin Groves and Chuang Gao were out for an afternoon walk on Wednesday and admitted there had been some “curiosity” as to what was going on.

Martin, 34, added: “I could see them from my property blowing in the wind. It was more focused around the one entrance on Arbroath Road which was a little odd.

“My immediate thought was its related to independence and I thought maybe there was going to be more flags added to go right along.

“There have been some random statement pieces recently which I’ve quite liked and I think that’s maybe what this was.”

Chuang Gao, 30, who also counted around 20 flags at the site, said they were not sure when the flags were removed.

Another man who did not wished to be named said he was “perplexed” when he saw them on Tuesday evening.

He added: “It was just totally random. I walked along and one flag simply had the letter ‘D’ written on it.

“It must have taken a person or persons a bit of time to do it and I’m just a bit perplexed to what the point in it all was?”

Dundee City Council, meanwhile, confirmed it was “looking into the matter”.