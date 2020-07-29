FIXTURES: Dundee head to Hearts on Championship opening day

Dundee will kick off the 2020/21 Championship season with a mouth-watering tie away to recently-relegated Hearts.

The Dark Blues head to Tynecastle on October 17 to take on Robbie Neilson’s men in an early promotion battle.

The first home for James McPake’s side sees Morton check in at Dens Park on October 24 while the first clash of the new year will see the Jambos head to Dundee on January 2.

The Dark Blues complete the shortened 27-game Championship season away to Queen of the South on April 30.

Fixtures are subject to change with the BBC will broadcasting up to 20 Championship games live on Friday nights.

Full Dundee fixtures:

October 17 – Hearts (A)

October 24 – Greenock Morton (H)

October 31 – Raith Rovers (H)

November 7 – Alloa Athletic (A)

November 21 – Ayr United (A)

December 5 – Arbroath (H)

December 12 – Inverness CT (A)

December 19 – Dunfermline (H)

December 26 – Queen of the South (A)

December 29 – Alloa Athletic (H)

January 2 – Hearts (H)

January 9 – Raith Rovers (A)

January 16 – Ayr United (H)

January 23 – Arbroath (A)

February 6 – Inverness CT (H)

February 13 – Dunfermline (A)

February 20 – Queen of the South (H)

February 27 – Greenock Morton (A)

March 6 – Hearts (A)

March 13 – Arbroath (H)

March 20 – Alloa Athletic (A)

March 27 – Dunfermline (H)

April 3 – Ayr United (A)

April 10 – Greenock Morton (H)

April 17 – Inverness CT (A)

April 21 – Raith Rovers (H)

April 30 – Queen of the South (A)