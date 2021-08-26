Fix promised for broken Dundee Railway Station door as visitors left in rain

A broken door at the rear of Dundee Railway Station will be fixed soon after a local resident expressed frustration at a year-long delay

One local said he had collected friends at the train station when he noticed the door was broken.

He said they were left to walk through the rain from the front of the station to his car, with a member of staff in the station saying the door had been out of action for over a year.

Expressing frustration, Allan Morton said a warm welcome for people arriving in the city should be a priority.

He said: “I saw that the rear sliding access door was taped off and a notice pinned thereon stating that there was a fault with the door and that someone ‘soon’ was coming to fix it.

“My friends, who could not leave the station by that door, were obliged to walk about 70 yards in heavy rain to my car as there is no pick-up point at the station front.

“This a sad state of affairs for the waterfront’s future when first impressions count on arrival in Dundee.”

‘First impressions count’

But he explained that after a few days passed he noticed the sign was still there, with an employee at the station saying it was Dundee City Council’s responsibility.

A ScotRail spokesperson also said repair issues to the station at street level were carried out by the council, rather than the rail operator.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of this and a replacement door is scheduled to be fitted in the near future.”