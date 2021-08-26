Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fix promised for broken Dundee Railway Station door as visitors left in rain

By Alasdair Clark
August 26, 2021, 1:46 pm
Dundee Rail Station door
One man said it gave visitors a horrible welcome.

A broken door at the rear of Dundee Railway Station will be fixed soon after a local resident expressed frustration at a year-long delay

One local said he had collected friends at the train station when he noticed the door was broken.

He said they were left to walk through the rain from the front of the station to his car, with a member of staff in the station saying the door had been out of action for over a year.

Expressing frustration, Allan Morton said a warm welcome for people arriving in the city should be a priority.

Dundee rail station door
Dundee City Council said a fix was scheduled in the near future.

He said: “I saw that the rear sliding access door was taped off and a notice pinned thereon stating that there was a fault with the door and that someone ‘soon’ was coming to fix it.

“My friends, who could not leave the station by that door, were obliged to walk about 70 yards in heavy rain to my car as there is no pick-up point at the station front.

“This a sad state of affairs for the waterfront’s future when first impressions count on arrival in Dundee.”

‘First impressions count’

But he explained that after a few days passed he noticed the sign was still there, with an employee at the station saying it was Dundee City Council’s responsibility.

A ScotRail spokesperson also said repair issues to the station at street level were carried out by the council, rather than the rail operator.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of this and a replacement door is scheduled to be fitted in the near future.”