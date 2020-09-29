Five years in prison for man who had deactivated submachine gun in Dundee

A man who bought a deactivated submachine gun and altered the weapon was jailed for five years.

Paul Markie, who was freed early from a previous jail sentence for firearms offences, was caught with ammunition and component parts for a prohibited weapon.

A judge told Markie at the High Court in Edinburgh: “You hoped to modify the firearm and sell it on to a dealer for profit.”

Lady Poole said there was no suggestion Markie intended to use the Second World War-era sten gun, but said a conviction for firearms offences must attract “a significant prison sentence”.

She ordered that he should serve 175 days of the unexpired part of his last sentence before he begins his latest jail term.

Lady Poole said: “I take the view it is a very serious matter that while in the community, but still on licence you reoffended and did so by committing firearms offences.”

The court heard police received intelligence that Markie, 60, had bought a deactivated weapon.

He was traced in Dundee and detained and a search was carried out at his home in the city’s Albert Street. Boxes containing blank ammunition were found along with component parts for the gun.

Unemployed Markie, who followed proceedings by a video link to prison, admitted unlawfully possessing the ammunition on June 24, having been sentenced to five years imprisonment at the High Court in Glasgow in 2016.

He also pleaded guilty to having the component parts of a prohibited weapon on the same day – an offence which carries a minimum sentence of five-year imprisonment unless exceptional circumstances could be shown.

The court granted an order for the forfeiture of the seized items.