Five-year Tayside tourism strategy warmly welcomed

Tayside tourism is aiming for a £100 million boost in a five-year plan rolled out by experts.

And it has been warmly welcomed by visitors from home and abroad.

The Tay Cities Region Tourism Strategy 2019-2024, the first of its kind in the region, was officially launched at Discovery Point in Dundee yesterday.

One of the key aims of the strategy is to grow the overnight visitor spend by 3% every year, to £550m in 2024.

They have identified overnight visitors as their biggest source of revenue and plan to increase figures by 3% every year, by focusing on improving three key zones for raking in more cash – food and drink, outdoor adventures and cultural experiences.

Canadian visitors Bryan Fair, 62, and Keith Jarvis, 64, both of Vancouver, endorsed the move enthusiastically and told how they were so impressed with their visit to Scotland, they have considered moving here. Bryan, an education technologist, said: “We’ve just come up for the day, but we’re staying in Scotland for three weeks and love it.

© DC Thomson

“We drove from Edinburgh to Stirling and even your highways and roads have been great. It seems more open than in England where we visited earlier.

“That is a good move to target the outdoor adventures and culture venues which are big in tourism.

“The V&A is fantastic and we just wish our government would back something like that back home. They are dragging their feet about an art gallery and museum and concentrating more on outdoor stuff.”

Keith, who works in a hotel, said: “My God, the people here are incredible and the service has been great everywhere. Plus the food has been spectacular, wonderful – we’re thinking of moving here.

© DC Thomson

“I really wanted to visit the Discovery and when we saw that it’s next to the V&A it was a double plus. The city here is so clean too.”

The Rev Gavin Black, 57, of Cupar St John’s and Dairsie United Church, visited Dundee with wife Jackie, 56, and said: “We have just moved to Cupar and it was the first time we had been to the V&A and we’ll definitely be back. We used to come to Dundee when Jackie was at university here and it’s obviously had a lot done to it over the years.

“We didn’t recognise the train station because it used to just stand out on its own.”

Jackie, a retired primary school teacher, added: “I’m really impressed with the V&A and absolutely back this strategy.”