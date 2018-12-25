Five weeks of road closures ahead on key city route

Bus services and traffic are set to be heavily affected by a five-week-long phased closure of a busy city road.

Claypotts Road will be closed in two stages during the 35-day maintenance scheme which will be undertaken by Tayside Contracts.

The first phase will involve the street being closed off between Albert Road and Victoria Road.

In the second phase of works, Claypotts Road will be closed between Victoria Road and Arbroath Road.

Disruption is likely for public transport and motorists as the works will cut off a major link between the north and south of Broughty Ferry and could lead to a rise in traffic on neighbouring streets such as Seafield Road, Cedar Road and Forthill Road.

Works will start on Monday January 14 and the contractor hopes to complete the programme by Sunday February 17.

Ferry Liberal Democrat councillor Craig Duncan said those using the route should plan for the works.

“The road does need a bit of TLC and I always say there’s never a good time to do these things – it’s a question of being patient,” he said.

“The usual advice applies – if you can, avoid the area and give yourself a bit of extra time when you’re leaving the house.”

The road is used by Xplore Dundee and Stagecoach East Scotland. Services likely to be affected include the 5, 9/9A, 73, 78A/C and the 79A/79C.

Passengers are advised to check with the firms, or Traveline Scotland, ahead of their journey.

Dundee City Council said diversions will be in place during the works, but is yet to publish details of its plans.

A spokeswoman for the local authority said: “These roadworks are part of an ongoing roads maintenance programme across the city.

“Arrangements for traffic will be in operation during the works and these will be signposted for motorists.”