Five things you probably didn’t know about Little Mix

Global pop stars Little Mix are to perform in Dundee this summer.

The girl group, made up of Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jesy Nelson, will perform in the city on June 29.

The superstars have sold millions of albums across the world and they’ve collaborated with some top acts but there are some things you might not have known.

Here are five facts you can impress your friends with.

1.Hits

The girls have released 15 singles since the X Factor, all of which have charted in the top 20.

They’ve also had four number ones: their debut Cannonball, second single Wings, Black Magic and last year’s Shout Out To My Ex.

2. Rhythmix

The group was not always known as Little Mix. On the X Factor, they were called Rythmix. Due to a legal issue with a kids charity of the same name, the show was forced to change name to Little Mix.

3. If at first you don’t succeed…

Jade had attempted to gain fame previously. She auditioned for the X Factor twice before winning with Little Mix, but she never made the televised shows.

4. No sense of smell

Perrie has a condition known as congenital anosmia. This means that, despite the group having their own perfume, she doesn’t have a sense of smell.

She previously said: “I have never smelt anything… but I think I might have smelt coffee once.” She did add that she is not fazed by her condition.

5. Small world

Although the girls never met before The X Factor Perrie and Jade lived in the same town, five minutes away from each other. They knew all the same people but they never met.