‘Five-second rule’ of eating food from the floor is correct, say scientists

We’re nearly all guilty of quickly picking up food and eating it after we’ve dropped it on the floor, but now science has confirmed this is almost always safe

The so-called ‘five-second’ rule for dropped food is correct, say scientists.

A survey of 2,000 people discovered that 79% of us admit to eating food that has fallen on the floor.

While for many years we have hoped this is safe, science has now confirmed it almost always is.

Professor Anthony Hilton, a germ expert from Aston University, said: “Eating food that has spent a few moments on the floor can never be entirely risk-free.

“Obviously, food covered in visible dirt shouldn’t be eaten, but as long as it’s not obviously contaminated, the science shows that food is unlikely to have picked up harmful bacteria from a few seconds spent on an indoor floor.

“That is not to say that germs can’t transfer from the floor to the food.

“Our research has shown that the nature of the floor surface, the type of food dropped on the floor and the length of time it spends on the floor can all have an impact on the number that can transfer.”

Surprisingly, carpets are the most risk-free surface when it comes to the transfer of bacteria from floor to food.

Tiles and laminate floors carry greater risks, according to the study.

Prof Hilton demonstrated the science behind the ‘five-second rule’ at The Big Bang Fair – a a celebration of science, technology, engineering and maths for young people in Birmingham.

The findings come from a 2014 study, led by Prof Hilton, that looked at how many staph and E.coli bacteria were picked up by toast, pasta, biscuits and sticky sweets between three and 30 seconds on the floor.

Prof Hilton said at the time: “The findings of this study will bring some light relief to those who have been employing the five-second rule for years, despite a general consensus that it is purely a myth.”