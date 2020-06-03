Five Scottish wildcat kittens born at Camperdown Wildlife Centre

There’s cause for celebration at Camperdown Wildlife Centre following the arrival of five furry felines.

The park announced that its adult wildcats had given birth to five cute kittens this week on its Facebook page.

The endangered Scottish cat is the rarest mammal which lives at Camperdown, and the news has been hailed as a boost for the ailing species.

The Scottish wildcat is our rarest mammal and we would like to show you our 5 new kittens from 2 litters! These… Posted by Camperdown Wildlife Centre on Tuesday, 2 June 2020

The sub-species of the European wildcat has been deemed critically-endangered, with estimates of current numbers varying between the low hundreds to just 35.

Large numbers of the animal have interbred with domestic cats, creating hybrids that cannot be truly classified as wildcats.

The genuine animals are larger, up to twice the size of domestics, with thicker coats, stubby tails, and a distinctive striped coat.

In recent years efforts have stepped up to conserve the species and there are a small number of collections at zoos and wildlife parks across the UK.

In its post, the centre said: “These incredibly important cats will help zoo conservation efforts to boost animals in the wild.”