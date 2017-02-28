Five pancake recipes to mix things up for you this Shrove Tuesday

Shrove Tuesday is the precursor to the Christian fasting period Lent, but for most of us it means one beautiful thing – Pancake Day.

Before you start reaching for that lemon and sugar though, why not consider some special recipes we’ve pulled together to add an exciting twist – or flip – to your day?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mouth-watering, right? To save you stopping and starting the video, let’s run that by you again…

You will need:



(PA Video)

Key ingredients:

Plain flour

Baking powder

Brown sugar

Large eggs

Butter

Flavourings:

Nutella

Blueberries

Oreos

Bacon

Chocolate chips

How to make them



(PA Video)

Add 225g of flour, one tablespoon of baking powder and two tablespoons of brown sugar to a mixing jug. Then, in a separate jug, add 200 ml of milk, two large eggs and 30g of melted butter before whisking the contents. Now combine both mixtures in the larger jug and leave this pancake batter in the fridge for 30 minutes.

If you’re making more pancakes, keep the ratios the same while adding more ingredients.

While the mix is cooling it’s time to prepare the fillings, but don’t worry only two of them need any real preparation. For the crushed Oreo filling, using a blender is the easiest way to crush your Oreos. Meanwhile you’ll need to cook the bacon.



(PA Video)

Once you’ve gathered your ingredients you can add them to your pancake batter. Chocolate chips, blueberries, Nutella and the crushed Oreos can all be added to taste to separate jugs of the batter. In practice you can mix flavours too – there’s no judgment here.



(PA Video)

For the bacon a bit more preparation is needed as this will need to be cooked in a dish in the oven for 5-10 minutes. Pour the batter on top of the bacon before popping it all in.

The rest of the pancakes can head for the pan itself. Pour the mixes separately into the centre of a well-greased pan – this will stop the pancake sticking – and cook for an equal amount of time on each side. This is where the flipping comes in, but you can also use a spatula to turn them.



(PA Video)

Et voila – you’ve cooked yourself a pancake feast fit for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on his cheat day, congratulations! Your body may be mildly doughier by the time you’ve finished them all, but it’s Pancake Day – so who cares?