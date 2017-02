Shawn Divin, 21, of Church Street, was jailed for five months at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He admitted that on June 30 in the Hilltown he assaulted Gregor Sharpe while acting with another person.

Divin repeatedly punched Mr Sharpe on the head, seized hold of him and pushed him against a parking meter.

Divin then pulled him to the ground and repeatedly punched his head and body to his injury.

