‘Five minutes back at school and this happens’ – Parents claim Kingspark School should not have been opened so soon amid Covid-19 outbreak

Angry parents claim Kingspark should not have re-opened so early after the total Covid-19 cases linked to the school reached eight.

The school was shut on Wednesday after the initial outbreak emerged, which was linked to a member of staff at the additional support needs facility.

A deep clean is currently ongoing at the school and a decision will be taken on whether to open again on Monday.

Since news emerged, a number of parents have blasted the council for opening the school in the first place, when so many of its pupils have such serious conditions.

One parent said: “What on earth were the council thinking of? Our child is severely disabled, there’s no way they should have been opened so soon. I’m glad it shut.”

Another said: “I am relieved the school is closed. I don’t think they should have had all the kids back at once. It should have been staggered, or different for vulnerable kiddies.

“We’ve shielded our child for five months only to be put in this situation now.”

Another said: “I want to know what is happening, I have my daughter to worry about who has complex medical needs and has been shielded for five months.

“Five minutes back at school and this happens. I also care for my elderly mother. It’s such a worry.”

Meanwhile, one said that they would not send their child back until they knew it was safe, not just for the pupils, but their family as well.

The Labour group on the council said it was vital that every step was taken to ensure the school was re-opened safely.

Councillor Georgia Cruickshank, the group’s education spokeswoman, said: “We need reassurances for pupils, staff and parents that everything possible is being done at Kingspark School to keep them safe.”

“We had reservations about the school going back and now this has happened.

“Dundee City Council must work with health partners to offer advice and reassurance to those affected that everything is being done to keep everyone safe.

“If any school staff feel they want to have a Covid-19 test to find out if they have been affected then we will support that.

“We need to monitor this situation and we must also learn from what has been happening in Aberdeen.”

Dr Ellie Hothersall, Consultant in Public Health Medicine with NHS Tayside, said, “We would like to reassure parents that we are continuing to work closely with our council colleagues. All staff and identified close contacts of positive cases have been advised to self-isolate and are being offered testing.”

Paul Clancy, Dundee City Council Executive Director of Children and Families Services, said, “The city council and NHS Tayside continue to work together on thorough investigations. All staff can get access to testing. We will advise families as soon as we can about when Kingspark will reopen. Keeping pupils and staff save is our paramount concern.”