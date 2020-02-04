Five men arrested after alleged hare coursing incident in Angus

Five men have been charged in connection with an alleged hare coursing incident at Menmuir near Brechin on February 2.

The men, aged 52, 49, 29, 26 and 23, are from the Aberdeen and Macduff areas and have all been released from custody on undertakings to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court at a later date.

Officers are also investigating another two incidents of possible hare coursing in Angus on the same date.

Two men were seen with dogs in a field near Whitefield Of Dun, Montrose, about 3.35pm. They left the area in a silver Honda.

Two Land Rovers with dogs in the rear were seen in a field in Whigstreet, between Inverarity and Kirkbuddo about 8pm.

Officer Blair Wilkie said: “Hares are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 (as amended) and under the Protection Of Wild Mammals (Scotland) Act 2002, it is illegal to hunt them with dogs.

“Hare coursing has a significant negative impact in rural communities with a range of offences being committed by those involved, which can include animal welfare offences, damage to property, road traffic offences, violent and threatening behaviour and illicit gambling as well as wildlife offences.

“I would urge anyone who suspects that hare coursing is taking place to phone 101 or 999 if the incident is ongoing.”