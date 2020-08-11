Five linked cases of coronavirus confirmed in Angus

NHS Tayside has confirmed that five people in Angus have tested positive for coronavirus, with one of the cases having a direct link to the Aberdeen outbreak.

The health board has said that five positive cases have been identified in the north east of the region.

NHS Tayside’s Associate Director of Public Health, Dr Daniel Chandler, said: “Five positive cases, which are all connected, have been identified, with one having a direct link to the outbreak in Aberdeen.

“All of the positive cases have mild symptoms and none has required any medical care.

“NHS Tayside Health Protection Team, in conjunction with NHS Grampian and the national Test and Protect service, has identified a further 54 individuals as contacts and these have been followed up with advice on self-isolating and offered testing where this has been appropriate.

“There is currently no evidence of wider community spread in Angus or elsewhere in Tayside.

“No individual premises, businesses or establishments are currently linked to the ongoing investigation.

“We continue to be vigilant and encourage anyone who has symptoms of Covid-19 to book a test.”

A further update is expected to be issued on Wednesday.

To book a test go to the NHS Inform website.