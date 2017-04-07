Five people were taken to hospital after a two-car crash on a country road in Tayside.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on the A93, at the junction with the A984 near Meikleour, following the smash at around 10am.

Firefighters had to help free some of the casualties from the wreckage.

A grey Mitsubishi Outlander and a silver Volkswagen Sharan were involved.

Those hurt didn’t suffer life-threatening injuries, but were sill taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

The road was closed while the incident was being dealt with and police remained on the scene to divert traffic.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Police Scotland attended a road traffic collision involving a grey Mitsubishi Outlander and a silver Volkswagen Sharan on the A984 Meikleour to Blairgowrie road at about 10.05am.

“Five people were injured in the incident. The injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

“The casualties are being taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment, and traffic is being managed in the area whilst the vehicles are recovered.”