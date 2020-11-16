Five-figure repair bill for city centre block of flats after roof is damaged by vandals

Police are appealing for information after vandals targeted the roof of a block of flats in Dundee – costing well over £10,000 worth of damage.

Officers are investigating a number of incidents which occurred earlier this month on the roof at Bissett’s Bond, a block of flats covering addresses at Trades Lane, Seagate and Allan Lane.

Police say the most serious incident has been a high-value vandalism to the roof felt on the building, which occurred some time prior to Monday October 5 and has estimated repair costs well into five-figures.

Officers have said that scaffolding attached to the building has allowed for people to gain access on numerous occasions over the past few weeks.

The most recent crime reported to police is vandalism to a chimney on the roof, which has been damaged and graffitied some time prior to Thursday November 5.

Officers have also been made aware of other incidents where people have been seen on the roof, without any apparent damage caused.

A spokesperson for the force said: “These incidents are obviously concerning for the residents, but also pose dangers to those who are accessing the roof without permission, whether for criminal purposes or not.

“Rooves of buildings should only be accessed by authorised workers or building engineers.”

Anyone with information on either of the incidents mentioned, or anyone who spots someone who is obviously not a worker on the roof, or scaffolding, is asked to contact police on 101.

Information can also be given anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. The police reference number is incident 0742 of November 5.