When Bill Anderson began teaching people to drive, lessons cost 18 shillings.

Cars were a lot smaller and far less powerful, driving instructors didn’t have to be qualified and there were no 70mph dual carriageways.

Now, a lesson costs upwards of £24, theory tests have been introduced for learner drivers before they get anywhere near sitting their test in a car — and instructors definitely need to be qualified.

Bill, 75, who runs Broughty Ferry School of Motoring, celebrates 50 years of teaching people how to drive on Wednesday.

He told the Tele how he had seen many changes in his time of running lessons — but said many of the fundamentals had stayed the same.

The pensioner began teaching on January 4 1967 and since then has taught generations of Dundonians behind the wheel.

He said: “Learner drivers still have to demonstrate a three-point turn and reverse round a corner before they pass their test.

“When you work it out, I must have given close on 100,000 driving lessons.

“If you work it out, at around 40 people a week, 50 weeks of the year for 50 years, it can’t be far off that.”

And he still remembers the first car he used to take people out in.

“It was a wee blue Mini with a white roof. Its registration plate was RYJ 962,” he said.

“I still remember it clearly and I still remember many of the people I have taught to drive.”

And many people still remember Bill, too.

“Just the other day, a woman got in touch to say I had taught her to drive 32 years ago,” he continued.

“She said that her daughter was now 17 and wanting to learn to drive and would I teach her.

“I have must have done something right way back then for her to remember me and ask me to teach her daughter.”

Bill said that one of the most famous people he had taught to drive was Heather Ripley, who played Jemima Potts in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

He said: “Heather came from Broughty Ferry and long after she played the little girl in the film she came to me to ask for driving lessons.”

There are other drivers who Bill remembers vividly — but for different reasons.

On one occasion, he had a young man driving his car on Balgillo Road.

He said: “I was heading back to his school with him and he was driving when another vehicle hit our back wheels.

“It sent us spinning. Fortunately, we managed to find a gap between a sign post and a lamppost.

“It was a frosty morning and we carried on for another 30 yards and ended up in a field.

“My car was damaged but neither of us was hurt.

“I’ve also suffered plenty rear-end shunts when learners have stalled, causing other drivers to drive into us.”

Bill added: “I’ve enjoyed every minute of it and have no intentions of hanging up my car keys yet.”