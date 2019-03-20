Five days left to win your dream wedding in the Tele’s Help For Kids competition

There are just five days left to sign you and your significant other up to Help For Kids Win a Wedding competition.

The deadline is fast approaching for couples to enter in for their chance to win their dream wedding worth over £12,500 and raise some money for a worthwhile cause at the same time.

The ceremony will take place at The Quay, Dundee and the winning couple will receive a red carpet arrival and a whole host of other goodies to help make the day special.

The wedding will take place on March 27 2020.

To register go to https://helpforkids.org.uk/win-a-wedding/.

Registration is open until 5pm on Monday March 25.

All money raised will go towards helping children in need across Perth and Dundee.

Last year’s winners Lianne and Paul Wyllie (below) raised over £12,000 in the space of three weeks for the charity.