Five charged with vandalism after police and fire crews called to Angus church

Five youths have been charged after police were called to a church in Brechin, Angus.

Officers from the local community policing team attended at the Gardner Memorial Church, South Esk Street, after complaints relating to youths behaving in an anti-social manner on scaffolding.

Fire crews were also in attendance.

A police statement said: “Five young males were traced there, and all of them were cautioned and charged with culpable and reckless conduct and vandalism.

Brechin & Montrose Community Policing Team’s Sergeant Clark Renilson said: “If you are aware of youths causing problems of this type in your area, please call and let us know.

“Even if those involved are not traced at the time, or if we are unable to attend immediately, patterns of behaviour and regular offenders can be identified, and we can use the information obtained to take action at a later time.”