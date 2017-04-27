He may have spent most of his career elsewhere but Neil McCann’s football story has been bookended by spells at Dens Park — with a famous moment thrown in between.

Dundee’s appointment as interim manager of McCann has Dark Blues fans hoping he can repeat his Deefiant feat by saving them from relegation this season.

As we await his next career-defining step at Dens, whether good or bad, here’s a look back at his five biggest moments in dark blue.

March 13, 1993

Dundee 1 Airdrie 1

At the age of 19, a fresh-faced Neil McCann made his first steps in professional football, starting on the wing in a home draw with Airdrie in front of 3,079 fans at Dens Park.

He started again a couple of weeks later in a 3-0 defeat at Rangers before coming off the bench to replace Graham Rix in a home defeat to Partick Thistle.

That year, Dundee avoided the drop, finishing one place above relegated Falkirk but with a five-point gap.

The next season, McCann established himself on the left-wing but couldn’t help the club stay up as they finished bottom of the Premier Division. He did, though, net his first goal in a 3-0 win over Kilmarnock on March 26, 1994.

October 18, 1994

Dunfermline 1 Dundee 2

In a taster of what was to come the following season, Neil grabbed a winner in the Challenge Cup — then named the B&Q Cup — semi-final.

Adding to Kevin Bain’s penalty, McCann made it 2-1 to set up a final with Airdrie at McDiarmid Park, where the Dark Blues were beaten 3-2.

August 19, 1995

East Stirlingshire 0 Dundee 6

Dundee’s first step towards the League Cup Final in 1995 saw them smash Division Three side East Stirlingshire in the second round only a week into the season.

It was night to remember for McCann as he turned up with his shooting boots and grabbed four of the six strikes, adding to Morten Wieghorst and Jim Hamilton goals.

October 25, 1995

Dundee 2 Airdrie 1

His next goal for the club is one still fondly remembered.

Paul Tosh knocked in an opener for the Dark Blues in the Coca-Cola Cup semi-final at McDiarmid Park before Airdrie levelled through Peter Duffield’s stooped header. Then, with the clock running out, McCann sprinted away down the left.

With the goalkeeper expecting a cross, the winger dinked the ball over him and in off the far post.

Cue frenzied celebrations and, of course, a place in the League Cup Final.

Sadly, against top-flight Aberdeen, Dundee fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat at Hampden with goals from former Dee Billy Dodds and Duncan Shearer.

The end of that season saw McCann depart Dens, joining Hearts.

That was far from the end of his Dundee story, however.

February 12, 2011

Dundee 2 Raith Rovers 1

After a 25-point deduction for entering administration, Dundee were nailed on to drop out of the First Division only to go on a 23-match undefeated league run under boss Barry Smith.

Coming out of retirement and playing as a trialist, McCann epitomised the “Deefiant” attitude of the club by netting an invaluable 95th-minute winner against Raith Rovers to keep them on course to make a miraculous escape.

Three games later, a victory at Ross County kept them up with two games to spare.

McCann’s Dens career has certainly brought about some high notes but can he add to them as manager and keep them in the Premiership this season?