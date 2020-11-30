Five people have been accused of dealing drugs across Dundee for almost a year.

Tarabi Said, 30, 22-year-old Taffarell Hermitt, Sehmi Gagandeep, 20, Giannia Anderson, 21, and 40-year-old Marvin Mensah were allegedly concerned in the supply of Class A drugs at multiple locations in the city between April 1 last year and February 29 this year.

The five are also alleged to have destroyed property in a Menzieshill flat.

All five made no plea when they appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the allegations.

Prosecutors allege they were concerned in the supply of cocaine on Nethergate, Artillery Lane, Forth Crescent, Hilltown, Strathmore Avenue, Union Street, an alleyway near the Trades House bar and elsewhere.

It is alleged they were concerned in the supply of heroin on the same streets over the same time period.

On February 15 this year, the group allegedly smashed a television, overturned furniture, pulled radiators from a wall, smashed windows and smashed sinks at a flat on Forth Crescent.

Said, of Glenavon Road, Glasgow, along with London residents Hermitt, Gagandeep, Anderson and Mensah had their case on petition continued for further examination by Sheriff John Rafferty.

All five were made subject to bail orders.