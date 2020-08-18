Fitness trainer’s hope to get people active after lockdown with new outdoor sessions

A Dundee fitness trainer has pulled out all the stops to ensure people can continue to keep fit despite gyms remaining closed.

Sean Wanless, a coach with Dundee Elite Freestyle Kickboxing Fight School, has restarted outdoor sessions in what he hopes is a bid to keep classes going in the meantime.

With growing demand during lockdown for his fitness lessons to keep their families occupied, Sean held sessions over Zoom.

But now he is looking forward to face-to-face lessons once again.

He said: “I am starting to do outdoor sessions at the Brooksbank Centre now we are allowed to hold events outside. I am keeping positive despite fears about the future of city gyms due to having to close down for several months due to Covid-19.

“It has been a very difficult time and I have tried to help members of the club keep fit over Zoom but now I can start holding sessions outside it will be great.”

The fitness fanatic is hopeful his classes can help people escape the cabin fever felt during lockdown.

Mental health charities in Dundee have reported a spike in calls for help during the coronavirus crisis and Sean hopes his classes can help people physically and mentally.

He said: “I know it helped me during lockdown to even be running classes from home. Just leaping about my sitting room helped me.

“I know people have been struggling so hopefully my classes can help.”

Sean is hopeful of good news for gyms in the next four weeks – but admits he can’t get his hopes up.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is expected to make a decision on gyms and swimming pools on September 14 and Sean said: “I was gutted when I hard that.

“I really did expect to be back this month.”

Sean is running classes for all ages from five year olds up to adults with sessions including running and sprinting, circuit training, kickboxing and squad training.