St Johnstone wide player Michael Coulson has suffered a setback in his bid to get back playing again.

He has been out for a few weeks with a calf injury and has learned he won’t be able to play again until the end of next month.

“Michael has had a setback, so we have had to put the brakes on his comeback,” said Saints boss Tommy Wright.

Central defender Ally Gilchrist is also still out injured.

Saints are at home to Stenhousemuir in the Scottish Cup on Saturday and won’t be treating their League 1 opponents lightly.

“I watched them beat Stranraer on Saturday and we will give them respect,” Tommy went on.

“We have put in some hard training stints and are looking to progress in the cup.”