Fitness groups feel ‘forgotten’ following lack of Scottish Government guidance

Indoor fitness groups across Dundee say they feel like the “forgotten industry” due to a lack of guidance from the Scottish Government.

Gyms and sports clubs across the city, which shut their doors in March, have yet to receive any indication of when they will be allowed to reopen, despite other businesses being given the green-light.

Laura Nisbet, owner of the Addicted 2 Dance studios on Balgowan Avenue, says she feels “let down” by the government.

She said: “If I’m being honest, I feel very let down by the lack of guidance for dance studios.

“There’s nothing for us to help set up, no guidance on social distancing. I’m just working off the idea that we’ll have to do what the beauty industry has done.

“As soon as we get that green light I want to be able to reopen. I’ve got no income right now.

“We’ve just been forgotten, it’s like we’re not being taken seriously.”

The lack of clear instruction from the Scottish Government pushed Laura to join forces with over 100 other Scottish dance studios and send an open letter to Deputy First Minister John Swinney.

The letter calls for clear guidance on reopening to allow firms to plan ahead and additional funding to be made available to the sector if it is to shut for a prolonged period.

Other fitness businesses, such as gyms, also feel there is a lack of communication coming from Holyrood.

Paul Keane, owner of Skyaxe Gym, claims the industry has been given “zero guidance”.

He said: “We thought we would get some guidance this week, but we haven’t heard anything.

“I just have no understanding of how they can open a pub, but not a gym.

“We can deal with sanitiser and social distancing, and record who comes in and out.

“We could deal with it 10 times better than any pub or bar.”

A spokesman for Leisure & Culture Dundee which manages LeisureActive gym memberships across the city including at Olympia said: “We realise the importance of physical activity in people’s lives and the desire of the public to get back participating.

“The sector is striving to provide enjoyable, safe and meaningful provision with inclusive access. We look forward to being able fully support a healthy future for our communities and the general public when the time comes.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said: “Exercise is good for physical and mental health and we know that many people have been missing going to the gym.

“We don’t want these restrictions to be in place a minute longer than we judge to be necessary but, for now, indoor gyms must remain closed as they involve close prolonged social contact, which increases the chance of infection spreading.

“We’d like to thank gym owners and their members for their patience at this challenging time.”