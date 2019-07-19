Fitness doubt for Jamie Ness ahead of Dundee’s Betfred clash with Peterhead

Dundee have concerns over the fitness of Jamie Ness ahead of their Betfred Cup Group D match against Peterhead tomorrow.

The Dark Blues take on the League One outfit, with whom they sit joint-top of the section after the Dee’s 0-0 draw with Cove Rangers on Wednesday night.

Ness went down injured at the Balmoral Stadium, as Dundee went on to win the bonus point with a 3-2 penalty shootout success, and the midfielder is now touch and go for the clash at Dens tomorrow.

The 28-year-old came off the worse in 50-50 challenge with Connor Scully on 71 minutes and was replaced by 16-year-old Josh Mulligan.

Of Mulligan, and fellow-youngster Finn Robertson, Dundee manager James McPake said: “I’m not surprised by the young kids because I know them better but I got to know some of my players a bit better at Cove as well.

“It sounds very daft of me to say this but, for me, Finn was the best player on the pitch at Cove, quality wise.

“It’s about how we bounce back now.”