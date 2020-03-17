Fishmonger announces free home deliveries as Arbroath chinese takeaway closes its doors

A fishmonger will provide free home delivery for older and more vulnerable people due to the coronavirus.

D Spink and Sons, which operates in Arbroath and Broughty Ferry, will bring orders to anyone who is self-isolating.

The new home delivery system is currently being used in Arbroath, with plans to extend it to Broughty Ferry in the coming weeks.

Co-owner Lewis Spink said: “As local businessmen my brother and myself are offering to deliver any fish that our customers come in to the shop for, free of charge.”

Meanwhile a local Chinese restaurant will close its doors for the foreseeable future because of fears around the pandemic.

Friendlies has claimed that the closure is in the best interest of those who work and visit the shop, and will halt the spread of the new virus.