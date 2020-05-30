Fishers Laundry confirms its Perth site is to close with immediate effect as 84 people are made redundant

Eighty-four people are to be made redundant as Fishers Laundry confirms it is closing its Perth site with immediate effect.

The site in the Inveralmond Industrial Estate has been mothballed since the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown, and earlier this month a consultation into closing it down permanently was held.

Fishers’ management team said it had tried to find a way to avoid closing the site down, and said it took suggestions from its employees.

They added they had even asked the Scottish Government whether or not it could expand its social healthcare and care home business with the provision of reusable PPE gowns, but were told this was not viable because of the timescales required and on Friday, May 29 announced it was closing for good.

The company added as it services more than 50% of hotels in Scotland and the north-east of England, it had been badly affected by the coronavirus outbreak, and said its Perth facility had particularly felt this as it serves hotels in the Highlands and Islands.

Michael Jones, managing director of Fishers, said: “This has been an incredibly hard decision, closing a good laundry and losing great people, many with long service.

“We have turned over every stone looking for alternatives, but we have to be prepared for uncertain times ahead.

“We are working very hard to have our Cupar and Glasgow laundries ready to ramp up production, with safe distancing and increased hygiene measures in place, in time for the reopening of hotels.”

Fishers added this would help secure its financial position in the weeks and months to come.

Pete Wishart, MP for Perth and North Perthshire, said full support will be given to the 84 people who have lost their jobs.

He said: “I am really saddened to hear that Fishers management were not able to find an alternative to closure for the Perth site.

“The Scottish Government has already confirmed that the 84 people impacted by this decision will receive full PACE support and I am grateful for this.

“I realise that this will nevertheless be an extremely worrying time for all those families impacted by this announcement and I would encourage them to seek help from PACE as soon as they possibly can.”