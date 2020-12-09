A popular Broughty Ferry pub is shutting down for the rest of the year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Fisherman’s Tavern, which is owned and operated by Greene King, announced the measure on Monday evening.

The Fort Street bar and eatery said government restrictions had affected trade, prompting a decision to close the premises and furlough staff.

Under Dundee’s current Level 3 ranking, pubs are banned from serving alcohol indoors or outdoors at any time.

The closure means the pub will not be open for the festive period – a time which would usually give a boost to struggling businesses in the hospitality sector.

The tavern is not the first in Dundee to close due to current restrictions, with others such as Doc Ferry’s and the Albert also shutting up shop.

In a statement made on its Facebook page, a spokesman for the Fisherman’s Tavern said: “It is with much regret that we have decided to close our doors for the rest of 2020 due to the government guidelines to help keep our guests and team safe.

“We can’t thank all our guests and customers enough for supporting us since we reopened, and the team for all their hard work.

“It’s been a great few months, we hope you all felt safe and secure in our pub and hotel.

“We want to wish you a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year from all the team here at the Fisherman’s Tavern.

“This will sure be a different Christmas for us all. We hope Santa is good to you all and you all have a great time, and we can’t wait to welcome you back as soon as we get going again

“Thank you all.”

The move has upset many of the pub’s most loyal patrons, with many being left in shock.

Some labelled the announcement “sad news” with one reader even describing the pub as a “second home.”

One customer commented: “Cheers, y’all. I enjoyed my beer garden escapades during reopening, and I will be back, indoors or outdoors, as soon as you guys reopen again,

“Have a splendid festive season, and see you in 2021.”

Another added: “Looking forward to when the Thursday night sessioners can return as we have all missed playing for the Fish regulars.

“All the best and hopefully see you early in the New Year.”

A Fisherman’s Tavern spokesperson said: “We would like to thank all our customers who’ve continued supporting us since we reopened.

“Unfortunately, it is proving difficult to trade viably under the current Level 3 restrictions in place and therefore we have taken the decision to close briefly for now and the team are being furloughed.

“We’re sorry for any disappointment this causes our loyal customers and do hope to be able to reopen again soon so we can get back to serving our community in 2021.”

The Broughty Ferry pub is not the only Dundee premises to make the decision to close, as previously reported by the Tele.