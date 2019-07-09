Fisherman’s Beer Festival in Broughty Ferry hailed big success

The 20th Fisherman’s Beer Festival has been hailed as a big success.

Held at The Fisherman’s Tavern in Broughty Ferry, the event ran from Friday to Sunday and was in aid of the town’s lifeboat station.

Kris Stuart, of the festival team, said: “This year was another massive success for the festival.

“With us celebrating 20 years, it was great to see such amazing support from our sponsors, suppliers, bands and most of all the public who come out year after year to support our fundraiser.

“We estimate we had about 1,000 people through the doors over the three-day event, which is amazing.

“We would like to thank everyone involved in helping us make this yet another great year and enabling us to raise funds to support the amazing work of the Broughty Ferry lifeboat volunteers who spend countless hours rescuing those in need in and around our coastal waters.

“We look forward to celebrating our 21st birthday in 2020 and hope to continue with our success.”

The total amount raised at the festival has yet to be calculated.