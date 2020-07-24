Fisherman rescued after falling from Arbroath cliffs

A fisherman had to be rescued after falling from the cliffs at Arbroath last night.

The incident happened just after 6pm while the man was fishing with friends.

Emergency services went to his aid after being alerted by other members of his party.

Angus and Dundee Coastguard team, along with both of the Arbroath lifeboats, took part in the rescue.

The man sustained a broken ankle and was transferred to an ambulance waiting at Arbroath harbour.

A spokesman for Arbroath lifeboat crew said: “Both Arbroath lifeboats were in action last night for a casualty with a broken ankle at Arbroath cliffs while fishing with friends.

“The ILB was supported by the ALB and HM Coastguard – Angus & Dundee rescue team to evacuate the casualty.

“The casualty was stabilised and transferred by the ALB back to an awaiting ambulance at Arbroath harbour.”

The spokesman added: “This is the second leg injury at Arbroath cliffs in a matter of weeks.

“The coast can still be dangerous even on a great evening like we had last night.”

A spokeswoman for HM Coastguard said: “We received a call to assist in the recovery of a person who had slipped and fallen from the cliffs at Arbroath.

“Both Arbroath lifeboats and the Coastguard team from Arbroath and Dundee were involved in the rescue of the casualty from the foot of the cliffs.”

She said the rescue operation took around an hour and the man was transferred to a waiting ambulance.