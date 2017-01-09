Many football observers await the game’s first £1m-a-week player as a statistical opportunity to prove that the world has officially gone mad.

In Dundee 43 years ago, that moment would arrive with the 30p fish supper.

On January 9 1974, The Tele stated that this moment of financial Armagedon was on its way due to poor weather.

‘The fish shortage has reached crisis levels, with prices at an all-time high,’ we reported.

‘The severe gales following the New Year period meant only a few boats venturing out.’

Taking into inflation, this would equal £2.80 in today’s money – a snip for one of Britain’s most renowned dishes.

But The Tele echoed the sense of doom in the industry.

The article added: ‘Last night’s prices for fish at Arbroath were the highest ever – £24.50 for one box of haddock.

‘Mr Robert Spink, of R. R. Spink & Sons, 35 Seagate, said people would have to become accustomed to fish being dearer.

‘“Fish has always been a cheap commodity and is now only catching up on everything else,” he added.’”