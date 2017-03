The A9 in Perthshire is delayed after a lorry shed a load of fish on the carriageway.

The incident occurred at about 2.20pm near Blair Atholl, where the cargo spilt out onto the main road between the Highlands and the south of Scotland.

Large scale disruption was avoided as officers were able to keep the road partially open.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland: “We were called to the scene of a road traffic matter between Blair Atholl and Pitlochry this afternoon.

“The fish are all over the road”.