‘First three points at Alloa in 66 years the ideal way to lift Utd’

Dundee United have more than earned the right to have a sticky spell this season but Friday would be a handy time to get back to winning ways.

The Tangerines head to Alloa Athletic on Friday with the chance to go 20 points clear at the top of the table.

Twenty points!

We’re talking Liverpool levels of dominance, something that very rarely happens.

One other thing that rarely happens either is United winning a league match at Alloa.

On the back of four games without a win – a draw and defeat in the league and draw and defeat to Hibs in the cup – it would be the perfect time to earn a first Dundee United win away to the Wasps in 66 years.

I’ve had my nose squirrelled away in the history books to drag that stat out and it’s a surprising one.

They haven’t often been in the same league, to be fair, but Alloa are unbeaten the last nine times they’ve hosted the Tangerines since November 21, 1953, where Frank Quinn and Peter McKay goals earned a 3-1 win at Recreation Park.

Since 1960, there have only been three meetings, all in the past couple of seasons.

And it’s not been a happy hunting ground for United on the astroturf lately.

Csaba Laszlo got a draw last season shortly before his exit while Robbie Neilson has seen his side beaten twice there.

On the back of a much-needed break, United will be determined to get back on the horse and take another step closer to sealing the title.

Last weekend’s breather has given a few of their walking wounded the chance to rest up and get close to 100%.

And Robbie will be determined his side do themselves justice in Clackmannanshire this time around.

The Tannadice gaffer has said time and again it’s games like this that win you titles.

With 12 games to go after this one, it’s about getting over the line as quickly as they can.

Preferably by getting back to the levels that saw them win nine straight league games not long ago.

United will win the title but maybe a combination of fatigue and taking the foot off the gas a wee bit has seen them stumble.

After some time off the Tangerines will be refreshed and, hopefully, back at it on Friday night.

I’m looking forward to seeing that.

It’s been a long time since United have picked up three points down there – finally breaking that run will be the perfect time to inject a bit of life back into things after a wee lull.