First self-cleaning coronavirus testing facility in the country opens in Dundee

The first self-cleaning coronavirus testing centre in Scotland has opened in Dundee today.

The facility, based in the Park Place car park on the University of Dundee campus, is operated by Mitie on behalf of the UK Government.

© PA

The walk-through site is the first self-cleaning facility in Scotland and involves decontaminating each testing cubicle with dry mist between each use – helping to speed up the cleaning process and increase the testing capacity.

Another walk-through centre is expected to open in Sighthill, Edinburgh, on Saturday, while others are scheduled to open soon in Inverness, Greenock, Elgin and Fort William.

Scotland also has six drive-through sites, 21 mobile units and the Glasgow Lighthouse Lab, which processes samples at the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Baroness Dido Harding, interim executive chairwoman of the National Institute for Health Protection, said: “The UK Government’s new walk-through sites offer communities better access to coronavirus testing so everyone with symptoms can get a test.

“This new site is part of our ongoing work to expand testing across the UK to deliver 500,000 tests a day by the end of October.

“Please book a test if you have coronavirus symptoms: a new continuous cough, a high temperature and a loss or change in sense of smell or taste.

“Everybody should continue to think hands, face, space, and follow the advice of contact tracers if you are contacted – this is the only way we can return to a more normal way of life.”

The Dundee site operates seven days a week, from 8am to 8pm, and is only for those who don’t have access to a car.

Those who can drive to get tested should continue to use the existing test centre at Dudhope Castle Car Park.

Tests must be booked in advance via www.nhsinform.scot/test-and-protect or by calling 0800 028 2816.

Further details about the centre and other local coronavirus testing facilities can be found on the Tayside Cares website.