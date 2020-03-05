First patient in the UK dies after testing positive for coronavirus

Authorities have confirmed the first death in the UK from coronavirus.

The Royal Berkshire NHS Trust has confirmed that an older patient is the first to die from the virus.

A statement from the trust said: “Sadly, we can confirm that an older patient with underlying health conditions has died.

“The patient has previously been in and out of hospital for non-coronavirus reasons, but on this occasion was admitted and last night tested positive for coronavirus.

“The family has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“We will not be commenting further and ask that everybody respects the family’s privacy.”

The news comes as cases of coronavirus in the UK have more than doubled in 48 hours as the country moves towards the delay phase of tackling the virus.

Just two days ago there were 51 UK cases.

Earlier today, Nicola Sturgeon said that the number of people with coronavirus in Scotland is likely to rise “very rapidly”, as cases doubled overnight and topped 100 across the UK.

More to follow.