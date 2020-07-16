First outdoor training session for Dundee karate club as lockdown continues to ease

A Dundee karate club has held its first outdoor training session as the Scottish Government gradually eases lockdown restrictions.

Kanzen Karate moved all of its activities online when the UK was effectively shut down due to coronavirus in March.

Since then the club has delivered more than seven hundred free one-to-one online sessions for members along with almost 400 classes.

The club resumed outdoor activity this week, with members coming together for the first time in months.

So far Kanzen has held six sessions across Dundee and Angus as restrictions ease.

Chief Instructor Roy O’Kane said: “it was fantastic to see our people in person. We have worked hard to ensure our sessions are as safe as they can be with social distancing and health questionnaires in place.

“We are keeping classes to 45 minutes and it’s really about people seeing each other and catching up. Numbers are capped and we are still providing 20 classes a week online.

“We don’t want anyone left behind so a flexible approach between online and outdoors is where we are for now.

“The first session was excellent and a little bit emotional to be honest. The kids were beaming and feedback from parents has been great.”