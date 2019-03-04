First of 100 vulnerable Dundee folk get settled in new homes as part of Holyrood scheme

The first two of 100 vulnerable people from across Dundee who will get help settling into accommodation have been placed in their new homes.

The two are involved in the Housing First scheme – a new Scottish Government approach to tackling homelessness.

Those involved in the scheme have experienced multiple episodes of homelessness due to a range of complex needs.

These include criminal justice issues, mental health problems and battles with substance abuse.

The Housing First programme is run by a consortium of housing providers – Transform Community Development, Dundee Survival Group, the Salvation Army and Addaction Scotland.

It delivers up to 40 weeks of intensive, flexible support by specialist housing support workers.

Bryan Smith, operations manager at Transform Community Development, said: “We’ve placed two participants in tenancies since the scheme began and we’re actively working with another 10.

“The plan is to find tenancies and provide support to them across the city.

“Everyone involved in the scheme is engaging positively and proactively.

“This is an exciting opportunity to give participants hope and end the revolving door of homelessness.”

Bryan also said the problem of homelessness in Dundee is a complex issue and for many organisations it’s been a challenge to look at their long-standing processes and thinking.

The consortium is working with Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership and Dundee City Council housing officials to ensure that future services are more participant-led, so that the outcomes are much more positive for people accessing them.

All 39 people placed in tenancies in Scotland since the programme launched are still in their homes.

Housing First Scotland aims to find homes for 830 people across the country by March 2021.