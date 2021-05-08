First north-east Green MSP elected in more than a decade

The first north-east MSP for the Scottish Green Party in more than a decade says she will back the SNP’s call for an independence referendum.

Maggie Chapman has been elected as a north-east regional MSP, making her the first Green to be voted into Holyrood in the north-east region since Shiona Baird in the 2003 Scottish Parliament vote.

In total, 22,735 list votes were cast for the Scottish Greens, a 6.29% vote share.

Ms Chapman, who was co-convener of the Scottish Greens from November 2013 to August 2019, is the current rector at Aberdeen University.

After securing her seat this evening, Ms Chapman said she was delighted the party has made a “breakthrough” in the north-east.

She also said she was proud to be the first Green MSP in the region since Ms Baird left Holyrood in 2007, after an unsuccessful re-election attempt.

Thank you to all of our candidates, activists, supporters and staff. And thank you to everyone who has put their trust in us and delivered a record vote and a record number of Scottish Green MSPs! 🗳️💚🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/ES6oqrcMIR — Scottish Greens (@scottishgreens) May 8, 2021

Ms Chapman said: “I’m very very pleased that the Scottish Greens have made a breakthrough again in the north-east, especially given its energy industry.

“I am really humbled by the support the Greens have achieved, and I think that’s a testament to our positive, hope-filled campaign to give people a positive vision of the future to support.

“And of course there was a lot of hard work by all our volunteers, party members and friends, so a huge thanks to all of them.”

When asked how she feels about representing the north-east as the region’s only Green, she said: “It’s a little bit daunting, I’m sure there will be other feelings that will come through in the coming days.

“But it’s a signal that people in the north-east are aware of the huge change that we need to make, and they liked what the Greens were putting forward in our manifesto.

“Having positivity around the energy transition, people’s jobs, people who work in care, and working to maximise the opportunities of people in a whole range of different industries and careers.”

It’s very clear that the people of Scotland have elected a majority in favour of an independence referendum, but also in favour of independence, and we believe it is our democratic right to make that happen.”

When asked if she would join the SNP in backing an independence referendum, she said: “Both parties were very, very, clear, both have a commitment to a referendum.

“We are looking forward to working with the SNP to deliver that, as we know that is the way for Scotland to become the country we know Scotland can be.

“It’s very clear that the people of Scotland have elected a majority in favour of an independence referendum, but also in favour of independence, and we believe it is our democratic right to make that happen.”