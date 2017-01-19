He was not expected to live through the night but “miracle” boy Gavin McIntosh defied the odds in 1987 and became the first Ninewells baby to survive birth at 24 weeks.

Now Gavin, who has cerebral palsy, has celebrated his 30th birthday along with 120 guests at the Queen’s Hotel in Dundee.

His mother, Sandra Taylor, said: “It was a fantastic night and so well attended. It’s amazing to see how well liked Gavin is. He was my miracle baby and my last hope to have a child, as I had lost three others before him.

“I went into labour at 24 weeks and two days. Gavin was born weighing just 1lb 10oz and he was the first one Ninewells had at 24 weeks at that time. They didn’t expect him to survive the night, let alone 30 years.

“He has cerebral palsy and epilepsy as a result of the traumatic birth, but we are very lucky.”

Sandra said although Gavin uses a powered chair and can only use his left hand, he still works part-time on the radios at Brothock Taxis in Broughty Ferry.