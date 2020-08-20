First Minister’s Reading Challenge opens for registrations as pupils return to school after lockdown

The First Minister’s Reading Challenge has opened for registration.

It aims to build positive reading cultures, improve literacy for young people and to support teachers and pupils returning to school after lockdown, with additional resources and funding.

The challenge is available to all primary and secondary schools, as well as community groups and libraries across Scotland.

The programme is run by the Scottish Book Trust and is in its fifth year.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “I launched the First Minister’s Reading Challenge to inspire as many young people as possible to discover a joy of reading.

“Reading regularly not only opens the door to new worlds – it improves vital literacy skills, boosts mental health and creativity and can spark a passion and inspiration which can have a lasting impact on whole communities.

“That is why I want schools and libraries across the country to register for the fifth year of the challenge to help motivate and inspire the next generation of Scotland’s book lovers.”

Marc Lambert, CEO of the Scottish Book Trust, said: “It has been a difficult year for both teachers and pupils, and we hope the First Minister’s Reading Challenge will be able to offer support and structure to those returning to school for the first time since lockdown.

“Funding will also be available to those who register for the challenge, giving classrooms and community groups the chance to organise their own book event.”

Schools, libraries and community groups that register to take part will be able to apply for funding to work with an author, illustrator, poet or storyteller.

The deadline for entry is Thursday November 26 and applicants will have until the end of the school year to use the funds.

For more information about registering, visit www.readingchallenge.scot.