First minister visits Dundee for trade union conference at Caird Hall

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was in Dundee today to address the STUC annual conference.

The SNP leader was a speaker at the organisation’s 122nd conference, which has been taking place in the city since Monday.

During her speech, Ms Sturgeon announced a new scheme to help Scottish businesses.

She said: “With all of Scotland’s population growth over the next 25 years projected to come from migration, we need to do all we can to ensure people who move to Scotland are able to realise their potential by accessing employment and addressing skills shortages, and allowing them to build their lives and raise their families here.

“This project will help to address skills shortages across some of our key sectors and remove some of the barriers migrants and refugees face when it comes to recognising overseas qualifications, skills and learning, by providing training and matching them with employers.”