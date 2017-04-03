First Minister Nicola Sturgeon took time out from her battle for Scottish independence to meet with Dundee teenager Chelsea Cameron.

Chelsea, 19, caught the nation’s attention earlier this year after her online letter thanked her parents for missing key milestones in her life.

The open letter to her drug-addict parents, first reported in the Tele, went viral and led to a flurry of media engagements.

The former Menzieshill High pupil says she wants to inspire other young people going through hard times, and was invited to share her thoughts with Ms Sturgeon last week.

Chelsea told the Tele: “I feel extremely privileged that the First Minister has been following my story and invited me to meet with her in her office today.

“It was a great discussion on helping young people see their potential and was an insightful experience.

“It’s my hope and desire to continue to speak up for young people, to speak up for changes being made in our society which decreases stigma against children with parents who suffer from addiction, to speak up for the gift of choice but most of all to speak up and show people a positive side to life in this ever growing world of chaos.”