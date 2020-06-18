First minister says all businesses with outdoor entrances and exits to reopen from June 29

Scots will be able to meet with more friends and family from tomorrow, the first minister has announced.

In the press briefing today at 12.30pm, Nicola Sturgeon said Scotland was ready to move into phase 2 of Holyrood’s easing of lockdown measures.

Shops with outdoor entrances and exits will be able to reopen from June 29 – but shopping centres will remain closed.

The first minister said households will now also be able to meet with two other households, but the meetings must remain outdoors with social distancing in place. However, people will now be allowed to use the bathroom when visiting friends.

Home working is still to remain the norm, where possible, Ms Sturgeon added.

And, people who live alone will now be allowed to meet with one other household, indoors, with no physical distancing. People will be allowed to stay overnight at others’ households under this change, Ms Sturgeon said.

It is hoped it will help grandparents who live on their own be reunited with family, and couples who do not live together, where one of them lives alone, to see each other again.

Face coverings will be mandatory on public transport – including private hire taxis, the Scottish Parliament was told.

Scots who are shielding from Covid-19 have been advised they can now take part in outdoor activities such as golf from tomorrow – but acknowledged many would prefer not to take the risk.

Ms Sturgeon noted that the R-number – the rate in which people are infected – had remained under one for three weeks, sitting between 0.6 and 0.9.

Sadly, two more deaths have been reported overnight in Scotland, with 18,077 confirmed cases in Scotland since the pandemic began. There are 23 people in intensive care at present with confirmed Covid-19, a reduction of one from yesterday.

Despite the easing, Ms Sturgeon said the advice remained the same – that people remain two metres away from others.

The first minister thanked the Scottish people, saying she was “grateful for the sacrifices made” during the pandemic.

Read all of the news on Covid-19 as it happens, with DCT Media’s coronavirus liveblog: