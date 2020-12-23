Nicola Sturgeon apologises for Covid rule breach at funeral

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has apologised after she breached Covid rules by taking off her face mask at a funeral wake.

The picture, published by The Scottish Sun, shows Ms Sturgeon breaching Covid-19 rules as she speaks to three women at a wake in an Edinburgh pub following the funeral of a Scottish Government civil servant.

In a statement, the first minister apologised and said she was “kicking herself”.

Current rules on indoor venues, passed by the Scottish Government, state that all those within hospitality settings must wear a face mask unless seated.

The first minister can be seen in the photograph standing while speaking to the women at what is understood to be the Stable Bar and Restaurant.

Ms Sturgeon had been wearing a tartan mask and is said to have taken it off briefly as she was leaving the venue.

She said: “Last Friday, while attending a funeral wake, I had my mask off briefly. This was a stupid mistake and I’m really sorry.

“I talk every day about the importance of masks, so I’m not going to offer any excuses. I was in the wrong, I’m kicking myself and I’m sorry.”

According to Scottish Government rules on indoor pubs and restaurants published in September, face coverings are mandatory in pubs, cafes and restaurants.

However, a customer is allowed to remove their face covering once they are sat at a table in a licenced premises that serves food – but must wear a mask when moving around.

Upon the introduction of the new rules, Ms Sturgeon said they would create “safe spaces” and “additional protections” to ensure the hospitality sector could remain open.