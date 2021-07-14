Wednesday, July 14th 2021 Show Links
First Minister ‘misled’ parliament over Trump money laundering probe claim court told

By James Mulholland
July 14, 2021, 1:54 pm Updated: July 14, 2021, 2:26 pm
First minister Nicola Sturgeon ‘misled’ Parliament when she said the Scottish Government couldn’t launch a money laundering probe against former US President Donald Trump, a court has heard.

Advocate Aidan O’Neill QC told judge Lord Sandison on Wednesday that Ms Sturgeon didn’t understand the law on a form of investigation called Unexplained Wealth Orders.

Mr O’Neill, who represents international human rights group Avaaz, is asking for permission from the court for a judicial review which he hopes would overturn the Scottish Government’s refusal to launch an unexplained wealth order against Mr Trump.

