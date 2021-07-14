First Minister ‘misled’ parliament over Trump money laundering probe claim court told

First minister Nicola Sturgeon ‘misled’ Parliament when she said the Scottish Government couldn’t launch a money laundering probe against former US President Donald Trump, a court has heard.

Advocate Aidan O’Neill QC told judge Lord Sandison on Wednesday that Ms Sturgeon didn’t understand the law on a form of investigation called Unexplained Wealth Orders.

Mr O’Neill, who represents international human rights group Avaaz, is asking for permission from the court for a judicial review which he hopes would overturn the Scottish Government’s refusal to launch an unexplained wealth order against Mr Trump.