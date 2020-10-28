First minister, council leader and Scotland’s top cop rail against independence march in Dundee

The leader of Dundee council has described plans for a pro-independence march in the city during a pandemic as “ridiculous”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon previously voiced “anger” over the independence rally set to take place in Dundee this weekend.

The campaign group – All Under One Banner (AUOB) – which has organised some of Scotland’s biggest ‘Yes’ marches, will hold its Rally For Independence on October 31, this Saturday, between 1pm and 2pm.

Posting on Facebook on Monday, the group’s admin urged people to register for the event, claiming it was “an outdoor activity – not a mass gathering – nor a social gathering”.

Council leader John Alexander said: “It won’t come as a surprise that I’m a huge independence supporter, but this isn’t about the issue of independence.

“This is about what we are currently dealing with, during a global pandemic. The rules are very clear that there shouldn’t be any large or mass gatherings, of any particular sort, and that has to be the position – very categorical, very clear, that this should not take place, under any circumstances whatsoever.

“It’s ridiculous to think, from an organiser point of view, that you can go ahead with this type of event, when the central area of Scotland is in a more significant lockdown, and the rest of Scotland is facing all of these challenging rules and regulations.

“And, at a time where the first minister has announced the introduction of the tier system, and the restrictions on the hospitality industry, to be suggesting that we can go ahead with this mass event is just ridiculous, and it shouldn’t take place, under any circumstances.”

Mr Alexander pointed out that organising an event where a large gathering of people would be in attendance involved a number of issues – including permission from the council, insurance, and St John’s Ambulance staff, in case anyone takes unwell or requires first aid.

A council spokesman confirmed that no permission had been sought by the organisers for the march.

The Strathmartine councillor continued: “It goes against everything that we’re asking people to do right now, which is to stay home as much as possible and to limit your contact with your own family and friends, but they think it’s ok to have a mass gathering of hundreds of people?

“It just shouldn’t take place, and any sensible, reasonable person, who knows everything that we’re facing at the moment wouldn’t be suggesting that we take this forward.

“I wonder how many of the current organisers currently live in Dundee; I don’t know I any of them do, but I would want to send a very clear message that Dundee does not want to be in the middle of another outbreak, and doesn’t want anything that may well contribute to another significant outbreak.”

The council leader said that going ahead in these circumstances “suggested a level of incompetence” by the organisers.

He added: “I take this very seriously – I’ve been on previous marches and been very supportive and have supported independence in a very visible way.

“I won’t be going anywhere near this, because I think it’s just atrocious and does not help the cause of independence.”

On the All Under One Banner website, it states: “Participants are asked to comply with the Covid-19 restrictions and guidance in force at the time so please wear face coverings and keep good hand and respiratory hygiene.

“AUOB will have face coverings, antibacterial hand gel and gloves available.”

On the AOUB Facebook page, the reaction to the event was widely condemned by both supporters and opponents of Scottish independence.

One woman wrote: “I live in Arbroath which is just up the road from Dundee. Absolutely no way is this a sensible action. Covid-19 cases are on the rise in Dundee. I value my own and others’ health too much to risk this.”

Another said: “I had my 87-year-old, independence-supporting (and normally very chilled) dad on the phone on Friday absolutely raging at this. As far as he’s concerned (and myself too) it’s not only undermining everything Nicola Sturgeon is trying to do but is handing the unionist a stick to beat us with.”

A third woman said: “What’s the purpose? It demonstrates how selfish the attendees are. The organisers should hang their heads in shame.”

Chief Inspector David McIntosh, Dundee’s most senior police officer, said: “We are aware of this proposed event, however, our firm advice remains that people should find alternative ways to make their voices heard rather than attending mass gatherings, for example through digital means.

“Anyone who decides to take part must do so lawfully and peacefully and we will police this event proportionately and appropriately.

“The Chief Constable has made it clear that we are asking people to take personal responsibility to do the right thing and remember the purpose of these measures is to aid the collective effort to stay safe, protect others and save lives by preventing the virus from spreading.”