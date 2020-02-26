First Minister claims new multi-million-pound sports hub will transfrom Dundee into the “centre of Scotland’s sporting excellence”

Nicola Sturgeon has claimed Dundee can be “at the centre of Scotland’s sporting excellence” thanks to the city’s new £32 million Regional Performance Centre.

The first minister was on hand this morning to officially open the multi-million-pound facility, which is the result of a partnership between the city council, Leisure and Culture Dundee and Sport Scotland.

Speaking at the opening, Ms. Sturgeon praised the opportunities the centre could bring to the city – claiming it would make Dundee a centre for aspiring Scottish athletes.

“It’s a hugely important and impressive facility and it is one that is accessible to local communities in Dundee and giving young people the places to come and play and engage in sport, she said.

“It is key that we have this network across the country but having it here in Dundee absolutely puts the city right in the centre of that.

The Caird Park campus, which has been up and running since the end of last year, is home to a full size indoor 3G football pitch alongside an eight-court building which caters for multiple sports.

An indoor athletics centre with an 80 metre running straight was also built, as well as the outdoor athletic track and velodrome undergoing makeovers.

Alongside praising the work put into to creating the centre, the first minister also said it was key to encourage youngsters to get involved with sport and use the facilities on offer at the development centre.

Ms. Sturgeon added: “It’s really important to engage with the local community and the young people I have been speaking to today are intensely enthusiastic about what this offers them.

“What I have seen here puts Dundee right in the centre of Scotland’s sporting excellence and our efforts to build that on the world stage.”

Council leader, John Alexander also claimed the centre was an indication of the city’s efforts to be a leader in the fight to become more environmentally friendly – as well as offering the opportunity to develop world-class athletes.

He explained: “This ambitious project has delivered superb sporting facilities alongside an energy centre that will make a significant contribution to our vision of Dundee as a sustainable city.

“The regional performance centre is already bringing huge benefits for all the city and our people and reflects our drive to make Dundee a better place for all.”