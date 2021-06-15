First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Tuesday that no changes will be made to Covid protection levels this week as cases continue to rise.

She claimed that more time for additional vaccinations needs to be given before changes to the levels can be made.

The first minister also announced that, due to the current number of new daily cases, it is “unlikely” that any parts of the country will go down to Level 0 next week on June 28 as was originally planned.

Instead, the review will be set back three weeks to July 19.

She added: “We need to buy sufficient time for vaccination to get ahead, and that is the reason for caution at this conjuncture.”

Almost 1,000 new cases of Covid recorded

The number of Covid cases being reported daily has risen by over one fifth in the past week, with 974 new cases and two new deaths confirmed on Tuesday.

New cases are now five times higher than they were at the start of May.

While the first minister claimed that the rise in cases was still a cause for concern due to issues such as “long-Covid”, she did add that data on the impact of vaccines on new hospital admissions was “encouraging”.

There are currently 137 people in hospital with Covid throughout Scotland, 17 of whom are in intensive care.

Government to publish social distancing review and post-Level 0 plans

The first minister also announced that the Scottish Government will publish two new pieces of work next week – the results of their review into social distancing and a paper on life beyond Level 0.

The report is expected to detail what life will look like after many of Scotland’s current restrictions are lifted and should lay out an idea of what returning to “a significant degree of normality” will look like.