First look: Take a sneak peek into St Andrews’ newest restaurant, Hatch

With the interiors finalised and the doors ready to open, we take a look inside one of St Andrews’ newest restaurants that will be launching on Monday.

The team behind The Adamson restaurant in St Andrews is preparing to launch another restaurant on Monday, Hatch, which will sit right next door to their South Street offering.

With the interiors finalised this week, The Courier was invited in to see how the new restaurant is going to look ahead of opening its doors on Monday.

Julie said: “The interior looks sensational. It’s even better than I imagined and I can’t actually believe how it turned out. I was saying to my team this morning that it has just come together like a dream.

“I was in there at 8.30pm last night and back in at 8.30am this morning. When I looked at it this morning I just felt it wasn’t complete and, when we were hanging the picture that I thought was going to go there, my brother saw it and said ‘no, I’ve got a picture in my house!’.

“So this morning I was in my brother’s van that he uses for his golf trips, driving this great big painting along to hang in the restaurant. It just works with the feel of the restaurant. I also got some vases from my friend who owns Spoiled Life down on Greyfriars Street. And with that it just all came together at the last minute.

“I think people are just going to be super happy to be meeting each other again and coming back together again. We’ve got all the stuff in place for it to be safe and we have fewer tables in the venue that might increase when we’re allowed to in the future but at the moment we’re totally safe and looking forward to people coming back to us.

“It will be a sexy, chic little restaurant. There will be small and large plates with international flavours as well. It’s very exciting.”

It is all in the name

The new 35-seater restaurant has been named after owner Julie Dalton’s sons, Harrison and Charlie, and the establishment’s kitchen will be headed up by the head chef at The Adamson, Callum Phillip who will be overseeing both teams.

Having trained extensively in cocktail making, Julie has ensured that part of Hatch’s character will involve creative and bespoke cocktails, which will add to the overall theme of the new restaurant.

She said: “It’s meant to be chic and about coming together with friends and family. It’s about getting around the table and just being able to make sure you’re doing that modern dining with that twist of how you make your friends and family feel when they’re in your home.

“It’s having a dinner, then thinking you’ve run out of something and going back and ordering more, pouring out cocktails and sharing them, and having wine flights and trying different wines that you maybe wouldn’t normally try.

“We’re going to open following all the guidelines, and the safety aspects around who can be together. They’re going to be dining with one other household inside and up to six around the tables outside.”

Long lunches, romantic dinner dates and private dining with a small outdoor space are all available at the restaurant.

Hatch will be open daily from Monday, April 26, form 11.30am until late.

For more on the restaurant, visit the website here, view the menu here or book via phone on 01334 475557 or email reservations@hatchstandrews.com

