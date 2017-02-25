Plans have been unveiled for a £40 million development of flats, offices and a hotel at one of the Waterfront’s most prominent sites.

Developer Robertson has applied for planning permission from Dundee City Council for the project, which is across the road from the V&A, on the Waterfront’s plot six.

The development would deliver 88 new apartments across two buildings and a 150-bed hotel.

Spaces are also earmarked for retail use as well as spaces for restaurants, cafes and bars. There will also be several floors of office space available for rent.

The aim is for the site to be developed in phases, starting in September with work on the offices and hotel — which, it’s hoped, will be completed for the opening of the V&A next year.

The apartments will follow, with a planned completion date of summer 2019.

It is the second of the Waterfront’s newly-created plots to be subject of detailed plans, after proposals for a cultural quarter on the current Yeaman Shore car park site were revealed last year.

A spokeswoman for Cooper Cromar, the project’s architects, said: “We are aiming to be one of the first sites completed, assuming planners approve, and it’s important we have the hotel open for the opening of the V&A.

“It will bring boosts to the area and make the new museum look great surrounded by a high quality development.

“We’re very excited to help deliver this project.”

The accommodation will include one, two and three-bedroom flats that Robertson hopes will appeal to the likes of young professionals, couples, families, retired couples and business lets.

Project chiefs say the inclusion of four floors of open-plan office space will have the potential to accommodate a number of uses including technology, professional services, financial services, public sector organisations and possible call centre set-ups.

Derek Shewan, chief operating officer at Robertson, said: “Dundee Waterfront is an exciting and innovative development project.

“The team behind the Waterfront is ambitious and enthusiastic about this project and we are delighted to be working with them.

“We are looking forward to delivering something the whole of Scotland can be proud of.”

He added that the hotel will help meet the forecast demand for accommodation in the central Waterfront as growing numbers of visitors and tourists come to Dundee.

He said: “This development promises to be a high-quality addition to Dundee’s flourishing Waterfront.”

The site is located on land originally claimed from the Tay in the early 1800s. The remainder of site six covers the former Earl Grey Dock, which existed between the mid-1800s to the mid-1900s.